Watch the absurdly slow crash of 2 mammoth cruise ships

Two Carnival cruise ships collided in Cozumel, Mexico, on Friday. The Carnival Glory was "maneuvering to dock," the cruise company reported, when it struck the Carnival Legend, which was already docked.

Because these are modern cruise ships with weights in the range of 220 Statues of Liberty (a very normal metric), the crash was an oddly slow but certain disaster. That glacial pacing also allowed it to be caught on camera:









MORE: Dramatic video shows the moment two Carnival cruise ships collided while attempting to dock in Cozumel, Mexico. https://t.co/Dioih68YLd pic.twitter.com/VOTYcOfS04 — ABC News (@ABC) December 20, 2019

Carnival says only one passenger sustained minor injuries, and "there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship." Passengers on both ships told CNN the impact felt "like a big wave," and on-board announcements cited currents and high winds as contributing factors.

