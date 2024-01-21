Watch: Adorable Akron Zoo animals have the most fun in the snow

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Turns out snow days are for more than just kids and skiers.

Animals at the Akron Zoo also seemed to take to this week’s snowfall like, well, polar bears to the tundra (probably because they don’t have to help shovel it).

The zoo recently shared a sweet video of their animals enjoying the fluffy white stuff, as seen in the video player at the top of the story.

Some, like penguins and the snow leopard, seem right at home in the fresh snow, while others like lions, monkeys and a red panda seemed more skeptical, but still had a blast.

