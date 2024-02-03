WATCH: Adult caught on camera using child to steal package in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An adult was caught on home surveillance camera directing a child to steal a package at a Florida home.

The woman is seen motioning towards the package, as she tells the child to grab the package. Police said it is unclear what the relationship is between the adult and the child.

Pizza Hut sign goes viral for closing sign with unfortunate typo

“We don’t even know if the child knew what he or she was doing,” Captain Freddy Cruz with the Miami Police Department said.

The theft occurred on Jan. 29 around 9:40 p.m. in the Silver Bluff neighborhood in Miami.

Police are now looking to identify the woman in the video. Anyone who recognizes her is asked to call the department’s non-emergency line at 305-579-6111 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Police said once the woman is identified, she will be charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, along with the possibility of other charges.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.