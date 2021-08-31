Watch an Afghan photojournalist’s journey to escape the Taliban
After the Taliban took control of Kabul, Fatimah Hossaini saw that she had no choice but to leave her beloved city. She documented her journey out.
Taliban militants took control of Kabul’s airport after the last U.S. cargo plane took off before President Biden’s Aug. 31 deadline. The departure marks the end of America’s longest war, which lasted nearly 20 years. Photo: Taliban Handout/Reuters
CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty ImagesThe last U.S. plane has departed Kabul, leaving in its wake a country ravaged by terror, bloodshed, and heartache. With evacuations at a standstill, the Taliban in full control of the country, and ISIS emerging from the shadows, two female Afghan journalists—sisters who both earned their spots on the Taliban’s kill lists—never imagined a reality where they would be torn apart, landing worlds away from each other.The elder sister, who The Daily Beast will call
The Pentagon confirms that the U.S. withdrawal is complete and that the last C-17 left the Kabul airport about an hour ago.
Women can continue to take classes, but not in a "mixed male and female environment," the acting education minister told a group of all-male "elders."
UPDATED with Biden statement: The last U.S. military flight left Kabul’s international airport Monday, marking an end to nearly 20 years of occupation in Afghanistan. Cable news networks covered the announcement Monday by Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, chairman of the U.S. Central Command, that the last military plane left the country, leaving control of the airport […]
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab advised British nationals still in Afghanistan to get to a border if they want to get out of Afghanistan.
Many Afghan women fear that time is running out on their freedoms, as the U.S. military prepares to leave the country in just a matter of days.
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Kira Yarmysh, the spokeswoman for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, has left Russia, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing two anonymous sources. A Russian court imposed 18 months of restrictions on her freedom of movement earlier this month, after finding her guilty of breaching COVID-19 safety rules. Russian authorities have cracked down hard on the opposition before a parliamentary election next month, and many of Navalny's most prominent allies have left Russia rather than face restrictions or jail at home.
After nearly 20 years in Afghanistan, all U.S. service members have all left.
The Department of Education has launched civil rights probes against five Republican-led states that banned mask mandates in public institutions.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday pushed back on a recent report that the U.S. gave the Taliban lists identifying the Americans and Afghans trying to evacuate the country through the airport in Kabul.
The man who stockpiled illegal fireworks in his South Los Angeles backyard — which were later improperly detonated by police, likely causing a massive blast in late June that rocked a neighborhood and injured 17 people — now faces a decade in federal prison. Five Los Angeles police bomb technicians overloaded a containment chamber with the illegal fireworks above the equipment's safety rating on June 30 after authorities were called to a South LA home for a huge stash of fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July. The explosion — considered highly unusual because such containment chambers are designed to withhold blasts — damaged dozens of homes, businesses and vehicles and prompted the Los Angeles Police Department to review its detonation procedures.
The Patriots reportedly are waiving rookie wide receiver Tre Nixon ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET roster cutdown deadline.
The next 20 years in Afghanistan will be dictated by what happens during the next 20 days, Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) tells Axios.Why it matters: The Iraq war veteran visited Kabul exactly a week before the United States' impending withdrawal. "The best-case scenario is the country becomes like Iraq today; the worst-case scenario is it becomes like Syria today. I don't think we know right now what path it's going to take."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for fre
The U.S. completed the largest airlift in history and wrapped its 20-year war in Afghanistan today. 123,000 people were flown out from the Kabul airport in a fleet of U.S. and allied transport planes.
Senate OKs bill to provide help to citizens returning from Afghanistan. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy calls for every American to be home.
The Afghan-American actress on the harrowing 72 hours that will change her life — and Afghanistan — forever
Some U.S. fast-food restaurants are closing indoor seating areas or limiting hours of operation because of the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, according to franchisees. McDonald's Corp had temporarily closed indoor dining at nearly all U.S. locations in early 2020, but it reopened 70% by last month. But last week, McDonald's instructed its franchisees on steps they should take to re-close their dining rooms in areas where the Delta variant is rapidly spreading, according to internal company materials seen by Reuters.
Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC
As the Taliban take power after 20 years of conflict, what did the war achieve and what happens now?