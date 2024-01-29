How to watch Alex Murdaugh hearing in jury tampering case

A court hearing Monday is revisiting the much-watched trial of S.C. attorney Alex Murdaugh last year, as a judge is expected to quiz jurors and the Colleton County Clerk of Court on jury tampering allegations in Murdaugh’s 2023 double murder trial.

Court TV is broadcasting and livestreaming the court hearing before Judge Jean Toal, which is underway at the Richland County Courthouse.

Murdaugh’s attorneys are seeking to overturn the Hampton County attorney’s 2023 conviction for the murder of his wife and son, based on accusations Colleton County Clerk of Court Becky Hill improperly influenced the jury to find Murdaugh guilty.

They alleged Hill influenced the jury so that she could publish a book on the six-week court case in Walterboro that attracted national and international attention to the South Carolina Lowcountry. That book has since been pulled over plagiarism accusations.

Prosecutors in the case say any comments Hill may have made were not determinative in the jury’s decision to find Murdaugh guilty of the 2021 slayings of his wife, Maggie, and son Paul.

Judge Toal held a hearing with one of the Murdaugh jurors on Friday, the content of which was not allowed to be reported until Monday’s hearing got underway.