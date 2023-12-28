Watch: American Airlines jetliner makes stomach-turning landing in London

An American Airlines 777 similar to this made a bumpy landing during a storm with fierce crosswinds in London on Wednesday. Photo by Sergey Kustov/Wikimedia Commons

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- An American Airlines flight from Los Angeles made an erratic landing in a storm's high crosswinds, bouncing down the runway at London's Heathrow Airport after coming out of the fog.

Flight 134 from was hit by the winds about 11:40 a.m. local time Wednesday, but ultimately landed safely without injuries.

Big Jet TV presenter Jerry Dyer filmed the American Airlines Boeing 777 touching down, drifting and veering as the captain struggled to land the plane safely. He could be heard begging the plane to stop.

According to the Guardian, the storm caused heavy snow, high winds and rain in parts of Scotland and flooding across the UK, with 20 warnings in place for expected flooding in North Yorkshire, East Yorkshire, Cumbria and the Midlands.

According to the UK Met Office, the winds were set to ease on Friday and return for the weekend in London. Storms and strong winds also caused problems across Europe during the week before Christmas.