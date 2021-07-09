Watch American Airlines passengers all put their hands on their heads for landing because of a 'possible security threat'

American Airlines passengers were ordered to put their hands on their head before landing. Joshua Olson/Getty Images

American Airlines detected a "possible security threat" on a Miami-bound plane on Thursday.

Passengers were told to put their hands on their heads before the plane landed, Fox reported.

"Passengers were deplaned and bused to the terminal, and the aircraft was inspected," American said.

American Airlines on Thursday ordered passengers to put their hands on their head before a Miami-bound plane landed because of a potential security threat, according to a Fox News report.

The plane departed on Thursday morning from Los Angeles and landed in Miami, where police boarded and ordered passengers to leave the aircraft and wait in the terminal.

This was due to a "possible security threat," American told Fox. The airline didn't say what the threat was.

Police came onto the plane with guns and appeared to arrest a man, according to Chris Nguyen, a passenger on the flight who tweeted about the incident.

"Passengers were ordered to put their hands on their heads for 45-60 minutes before landing," Nguyen tweeted on Thursday.

"Passengers were deplaned and bused to the terminal, and the aircraft was inspected by authorities," an American Airlines spokesperson told Fox in a statement. "Safety and security is our top priority and we apologize to our customers for any inconvenience this caused."

Nguyen tweeted a separate video of passengers waiting in a terminal at the Miami International Airport where "they were forced to wait after getting off the plane," he said.

