Watch Annapurna Interactive's showcase here at 3PM ET

Annapurna Interactive has a terrific track record, and we'll soon learn more about what's next from the highly regarded publisher. It's running a Summer Game Fest-affiliated showcase today, and you can watch the stream on YouTube and Twitch at 3PM ET.

The presentation will include "reveals, spotlights and one of our biggest announcements yet," Annapurna says. The publisher is cooking up a bunch of projects, including Cocoon (the most captivating game we tried at Summer Game Fest earlier this month) and story-driven RPG Thirsty Suitors. My dream of a Sayonara Wild Hearts sequel remains on hold at least for now while Simogo works on murder mystery game Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, and perhaps we'll learn more about that today as well.

Elsewhere, Neon White is coming to Xbox at some point, so we may learn during the showcase exactly when that'll happen. Rumors suggest the wonderful Stray is bound for Xbox as well.