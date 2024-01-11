WATCH as another Cape Coral council meeting turns volatile
Eventually Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter felt emotions ran so high, he called for a 15 minute break followed by asking Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore to calm the crowd down.
Eventually Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter felt emotions ran so high, he called for a 15 minute break followed by asking Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore to calm the crowd down.
The Spurs phenom is the fifth-youngest player to record a triple-double.
Moving on from an all-time legend won't be easy. Who will lead the Crimson Tide next?
Nick Saban owned college football for nearly two decades. Either he was winning it or you had to go through him to win it. There were no shortcuts.
xMEMS' Cypress will be a massive improvement for what MEMS drivers are capable of doing for wireless earbuds.
At CES 2024, ASUS solved one of the biggest issues with portable monitors with the ZenScreen Fold, which can bend in half for traveling.
John Deere's autonomous tractor technology will be a game-charger for farmers, and it's already in beta testing.
The prequel to the popular "Ted" films, created by Seth MacFarlane, premieres on Peacock on Thursday.
Sony shared its upcoming PlayStation Plus free games for January on Wednesday. Headlining this month’s batch are Capcom’s 2019 Resident Evil 2 remake and the Borderlands spinoff Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.
Expert say journaling can help you gain new insight into your life and emotions. Here's what to know.
More than 25,000 shoppers give this genius tool a perfect five-star rating: 'No tingling, discomfort or negative side effects. Just gorgeous white teeth.'
Texas-based care provider HMG Healthcare has confirmed that hackers accessed the personal data of residents and employees, but says it has been unable to determine what types of data were stolen. HMG Healthcare is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, and provides a range of services, including memory care, rehabilitation and assisted living. In a notice published on its website, HMG chief executive Derek Prince confirmed that hackers in August accessed a server storing "unencrypted files" containing sensitive information belonging to patients, employees, and their dependents.
The injury will take Bedard out of the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto.
The facelifted Tesla Model 3 is on sale now in two trim levels called base and Long Range, respectively. The sedan gets updates inside and out.
Japanese tech giant Fujitsu is facing growing pressure from U.K. political quarters over its role in a scandal that saw hundreds of post office owners prosecuted for accounting discrepancies. The British Post Office Scandal was thrust back into the public consciousness last week following U.K. broadcaster ITV's four-part serialization, Mr. Bates vs. The Post Office, which recounts how more than 700 sub-postmasters (Post Office franchisees) were wrongfully prosecuted for fraud, false accounting and theft over a 15-year period, with many imprisoned, losing their livelihoods and facing bankruptcy. As things eventually transpired, the "balancing" errors in the sub-postmasters' books were due to a faulty IT system that had been introduced by the government in 2000 to digitalize social benefit payments.
At that time, the company allowed Twitter Blue subscribers to set NFTs minted on Ethereum (ERC-721 or ERC-1155 tokens) as profile pictures, which eventually showed up as hexagons. Users could click/tap on the profile picture to know more about NFTs, including details like a collection of the NFT, the contract address, TokenID and the app with which it was minted. X has now removed all descriptions about the NFT profile picture feature from its X Premium support page.
The electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle is a follow-up to the S-A1 model it introduced at the same event back in 2020.
All the biggest and most surprising news out of our first news day at CES 2024.
Recaro this week is showing off a range of advanced seating options for sim racing and endurance racing at CES 2024 in Las Vegas.
ASUS has introduced quite a lengthy list of products at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, including a high-tech eyewear called the AirVision M1.
Yahoo sports NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Rohan Nadkarni from Sports illustrated to talk about Ja Morant’s season-ending shoulder injury and to debate who the best 4th team in each conference is.