Watch Apple’s iPhone 14 event right here

There are few things you can count on in this mixed-up world. Thankfully, a new iPhone each fall is a part of that glancingly short list. You can’t set your watch to it exactly -- the date generally move around within a couple of weeks. And this year’s is – surprise – a rare Wednesday event, owing to the Labor Day holiday here in the U.S. This time out, the event is set to go down 10AM PT/1PM ET on Wednesday, September 7.

Last month, the company sent out invites, bearing the words "Far Out," and a galaxy in the form of Apple logo. These things often carry some deeper meaning/offer hints into what to expect. We recently pulled together some of the most credible rumors to help you (and us) prep for the big event. The top level expectations here are:

The iPhone 14, in for different configurations

A slightly redesigned Apple Watch Series 8 with more health data

New M2 Macs

Release dates for iOS 16, macOS 13 Ventura, watchOS 9 and tvOS 16 (iPadOS 16.1 will have to wait a bit)

There are a slew of other rumors of varying likelihood, including new iPads, a HomePod with a display, AirPods Pro 2 and that long, long awaited AR/VR headset.

As ever, we’ll be bringing you the news as it happens live. Stay tuned for our liveblog.