Watch: Arizona woman finds rattlesnake hiding under her welcome mat

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A reptile wrangler was called out to an Arizona home where a welcome mat was found to be hiding a most unwelcome visitor: an eastern diamondback rattlesnake.

Rattlesnake Solutions said in a Facebook post that the Phoenix homeowner "got a shock when the welcome mat started rattling at her."

Snake catcher Bryce Anderson responded to the home and confirmed the front stoop serpent was a western diamondback.

A video posted by the company shows Anderson using a pair of tongs to move the welcome mat and lift the snake into a plastic bag for transport.

The snake was released into a wilderness area a safe distance away from the home.