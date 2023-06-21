WATCH: Armed carjacking suspect taken down by Pierce County deputies

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department released body worn camera video showing the takedown and arrest of an armed carjacking suspect earlier this month.

The suspect was spotted leaving an apartment complex near 112th Street East and D Street East in Parkland on Jun. 1. Deputies said he was still behind the wheel of a Honda Civic that he stole at gunpoint in the Hosmer area of Tacoma the day before.

Law enforcement is allowed to give chase in armed robbery cases, so deputies pursued the suspect but stopped when it entered a busy area.

A short time later, the suspect crashed into a car and then tried to run away, but deputies quickly took the man into custody.

The 25-year-old suspect was identified by the carjacking victim and booked into the Pierce County Jail.

He was charged with first-degree robbery, trying to elude a police vehicle, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

His bail was set at $400,000.