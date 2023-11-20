WATCH: Armed men attempt to steal car at Parkway Village gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for two men who they say tried to steal a woman’s car at a gas station in Parkway Village over the weekend.

Memphis Police responded to an attempted carjacking at the Z Market on South Perkins Road around 1 a.m. Saturday.

The victim told officers she was sitting in her Dodge Durango that was parked at a gas pump when two armed men wearing all black clothing approached her and demanded she get out the car.

Police say one of the men was armed with a rifle, and the other suspect was armed with an unknown type of firearm.

When the men couldn’t start the woman’s car, police say they took her purse and got into a black BMW SUV. Surveillance video released by MPD shows someone getting out of the BMW and opening the back driver’s side door for one of the suspects.

MPD says the vehicle fled south on Perkins Road.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

