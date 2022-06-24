Watch: Ask a Reporter conversations on the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe vs. Wade

Security fencing surrounds the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington. (Manuel Balce Ceneta / Associated Press)

The Los Angles Times hosted a series of live Ask A Reporter conversations from the newsroom about the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe vs. Wade.

Columnist Patt Morrison talked with reporters in California and across the nation throughout the day. All times are PDT.

Here's how to watch :

Legal future: Supreme Court reporter David Savage returns to discuss reactions and repercussions. 5 p.m. Join us on Twitter and YouTube.

California-Arizona connection: Columnist Erika D. Smith discussed networking among healthcare providers. 4 p.m. Watch on Twitter and YouTube.

Beyond abortion rights. Columnist Anita Chabria looked at the impact on other rights in the wake of the decision. 3 p.m. Watch on Twitter and YouTube.

Before Roe vs. Wade: Editor Maria LaGanga discussed the origin of the abortion fight that began with a California woman now living in Montana. 2 p.m. PT Watch on Twitter and YouTube.

Today in Texas. National correspondent Molly Hennessy-Fiske talked about the future of abortion. 1 p.m. Join on Twitter and YouTube.

Future of abortion. National correspondent Jenny Jarvie reported from Atlanta. Noon. Watch on Twitter and YouTube.

California takes a stand: Sacramento reporter Melody Gutierrez looked at the response across the state. 11 a.m. Watch on Twitter and YouTube.

The legal fallout: Supreme Court reporter David Savage discussed the decision and the path ahead. 10 a.m. Watch on Twitter or YouTube.

For more coverage, go to: latimes.com.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.