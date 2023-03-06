WATCH: Atlanta police release surveillance video of training facility attack

Atlanta Police Department released surveillance video of the “violent” attack made by individuals against the proposed APD training center Sunday.

Peaceful demonstrators told Channel 2 Action News their night started with a music festival in the wooded area off Constitution Rd. SE.

Around 5:00 p.m., attendees told Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. that a group branched off and began protesting on the other side of the wooded area.

APD said during a press conference Sunday night the attack began at 5:30 p.m.

In the video, you see officers walking around the construction site located on the training facility property. Additionally, the officers are seen monitoring individuals in the distance.

As the video continues, you see officers begin to run away from the construction site as smoke rises from beyond the trailer on the property.

A large group of individuals is seen running into the construction site, throwing fireworks and Molotov cocktails at officers.

The individuals wear face coverings, some in combative gear and many carry backpacks.

Police officers are seen across the street from the construction site behind a gate, trying to close it to stop the individuals.

The individuals are then seen setting fire to several pieces of construction equipment.

Officers with APD, Georgia State Patrol, Sandy Springs Police Department, DeKalb County Police Department and Fulton County Sheriff’s Office were all called to service as the violence escalated.

The music festival was part of what protestors against the facility called a “week of mobilization.” Defend Atlanta forest and Stop Cop City promoted the week-long list of events to show opposition.

APD later said there were over 100 individuals present, and at least 30 have been detained. Their charges have not been released.

Officials said many involved in the attack are from out of state. Their identities have not been released.

No injuries to officers were reported following the attack.

