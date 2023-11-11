Watch replay: Police give briefing on fatal shooting of Austin officer

An Austin police officer has died after a shooting in South Austin Saturday morning, marking the first time in a decade an Austin officer has been killed in a line-of-duty shooting.

A second officer was also shot and taken to Dell Seton Medical Center.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. off Westgate Boulevard, south of U.S. 290 and east of Mopac (Loop 1), and the nature of the call is not yet known. Preliminary information is that it has resulted in a SWAT situation.

Police asked media to set up for a briefing at nearby Cowan Elementary School. Watch what Austin police had to say about the incident:

