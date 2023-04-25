Watch: Awkward moment Meghan turns away from Prince Harry on 'kiss cam'

The couple attended the game in Los Angeles on Monday night - Allen Berezovsky

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been captured on "kiss cam" at an NBA basketball game.

The couple were filmed writhing with awkward laughter when they flashed up on the big screen in the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, on Monday night.

Prince Harry was caught unawares as he was speaking to a spectator in their private box, but his wife immediately noticed they were being beamed to 20,000 others in the stadium, with many clapping and cheering to encourage them to kiss, and she began waving and smiling.

The Duke leaned in, seemingly for a kiss, but Meghan turned away.

It was their first public appearance together for a month and the first since they revealed only the Duke would be attending King Charles's Coronation on May 6.

The Duke held peace talks with the King before confirming his plans to attend the Coronation, but he has not spoken with the Prince of Wales, who is understood to feel deeply betrayed by the many personal family revelations the Duke has made in his memoir, Spare, and in various interviews.

A friend of the Sussexes said there had been “positive conversations” between father and son shortly before Prince Harry’s announcement earlier this month.

The development appears to be a significant step towards the reconciliation the Duke desires. Royal sources said his decision to attend had pleased the King, who was keen to have the support of both his sons at the ceremony.

However, Prince Harry’s trip will be a flying visit and he will not attend any other royal events over the weekend.

It followed the surprise release of a video featuring the Duchess, who has been notably absent from the public this year, introducing a Ted talk by the photographer who captured her pregnancy pictures.

The Duchess, first public appearance this year, in a Ted Talk released on Monday

The Sussexes were clearly enjoying the US lifestyle at the NBA game, which saw the LA Lakers take on the Memphis Grizzlies in a playoff.

Footage of them appearing animated at the game's twists and turns was also featured on the NBA's official Twitter feed with the hashtag #NBACelebRow.

The Sussexes were clearly enjoying the NBA game - Allen Berezovsky

While the Duchess has spoken in glowing terms about her father-in-law, who walked her down the aisle on her wedding day, she is not bound by the same ties to the Royal family or the UK.

Friends have said she sees her life and her future base in the US and that public events in Britain have waned in importance.



The Telegraph understands that chief among the factors that influenced her decision to stay behind was the desire to celebrate Prince Archie’s fourth birthday, which falls on the same day as the Coronation.