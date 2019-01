There comes a time when tiny humans transition from liquid to solid foods, which means they'll eventually be upgraded to burritos.

This little one was given approval by her doctor to start eating solid foods, if she showed an interest. Needless to say, she's more eager to get her hands on her mom's burrito than I am on any given Moe's Monday.

I feel the same way when someone eats in front of me, to be honest. Who can blame her for wanting to cop a bite?

At least she has good taste in food.