Watch Bald Eagle Chicks With Live Nest Camera

Bartlesville, Okla., is now home to two new bald eagle chicks, and with Sutton Avian Research Center’s live eagle camera, you can watch them prepare for life outside the nest.

The camera is sponsored by Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, which owns Frontier Wind Power I and II in Oklahoma. The Sutton Center has two cameras, one in Bartlesville and another in the Sequoyah National Wildlife Refuge, near Vian, Okla., which has one of the longest running nest cameras in the nation.

The Center provides research and recovery programs for bald eagles and is credited with restoring Oklahoma’s bald eagle population, surveying over 300 nests – with more than 250 in active use by bald eagles annually.

Watch these chicks get ready for flight by visiting the Sutton Center website.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers’ experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit’s regulated utilities serve approximately 7.7 million retail electric customers in six states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to more than 1.6 million customers in five states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune’s 2019 “World’s Most Admired Companies” list and Forbes’ 2019 “America’s Best Employers” list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy’s illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues.

