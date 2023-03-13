Watch: Bald eagle parents protect their egg during snowstorm in northern California

AP Finance

Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse rattled the technology industry that had been the bank's backbone, leaving shell-shocked entrepreneurs thankful for the government reprieve that saved their money while they mourned the loss of a place that served as a chummy club of innovation. “They were the gold standard, it almost seemed weird if you were in tech and didn’t have a Silicon Valley Bank account,” said Stefan Kalb, CEO of Seattle startup Shelf Engine, during a Monday interview as he started the process of transferring millions of dollars to other banks. The Biden administration's move guaranteeing all Silicon Valley Bank’s deposits above the insured limit of $250,000 per account resulted in a “palpable sigh of relief” in Israel, where its booming tech sector is “connected with an umbilical cord to Silicon Valley,” said Jon Medved, founder of the Israeli venture capital crowdfunding platform OurCrowd.