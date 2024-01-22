WATCH: Bald eagles seen floating on iceberg in Merrimack River

A stunning video captured by a Boston 25 News viewer showed a pair of bald eagles floating on an iceberg in the Merrimack River in Massachusetts over the weekend.

Lauren Loughlin shared a video of the eagles on the ice under the Rocks Village Bridge in West Newbury on Sunday.

One eagle could be seen with what appeared to be a bird dangling from its talons when they ultimately flew off.

