WATCH: Bald eagles seen floating on iceberg in Merrimack River
A stunning video captured by a Boston 25 News viewer showed a pair of bald eagles floating on an iceberg in the Merrimack River in Massachusetts over the weekend.
Lauren Loughlin shared a video of the eagles on the ice under the Rocks Village Bridge in West Newbury on Sunday.
One eagle could be seen with what appeared to be a bird dangling from its talons when they ultimately flew off.
Watch the full video above.
