Watch this bear head into its den in a cool trail camera sequence

Refinery29

Welcome to March! As we embark in our personal journeys month, it’s important to set new intentions to align with our visions for the season ahead. Mars, the Planet of Action, enters intelligent Gemini on March 3, giving power and dominance to words. The new moon in visionary Pisces occurs on March 13, the same day Mercury leaves its post-retrograde shadow. We’ll be pushed to start new projects and relationships (or hit the reset button on both), after we clear up the past. Mercury enters Pisces on March 15, which will blend intuition with reason to our communications. March 20 brings the Spring Equinox and Aries season. It’s time to ignite the spark that will help inspire our dreams. Sensual Venus enters confident Aries on March 21, adding passion to romance. The highly anticipated Venus Star Point in Aries occurs on March 26. This is the conjunction between the Sun and Venus that occurs every 10 to 12 months in a different sign; it’s a great time to manifest love and money. March ends with a full moon in Libra on the 28th, which will push us to focus on balancing out our lives and partnerships. To get the most accurate picture of your month, read your sun, moon, and rising sign. You can figure out yours by using a free birth chart calculator like this one.AriesPSA: You will be feeling as though your friends are talking about you behind your back when Mars rolls into Gemini on March 3, and during the new moon in Pisces on March 13. Odds are that they’re not. However, the cosmic energy may push you to be extra paranoid. Tread lightly until the 13th to clear up miscommunications; by then the retro-shade zone of last month’s retrograde will be over and Mercury will be done playing tricks on your mind. It’s advisable to not lean into your confrontational nature and avoid unnecessary conflict. If you choose to take the high road, you can gracefully step into a lovely place with your crew on March 26, when the Venus Star Point aligns with your Sun. This will make you glow up with good vibes and motivate you to work on your relationships during the full moon on March 28.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoTaurusIt’s time for you to revamp your goals and visions. The new moon in Pisces which occurs on March 13 is pushing you to start anew. This is an opportunity to write a new chapter. Being that Mercury enters Pisces two days later, you have the opportunity to control the narrative and take ownership of your next professional direction. The Venus Star Point on March 26 is giving you the cosmic chance to level up. You can start a seven year journey in making your passions a reality. Start planting the seeds for the future. All of your desires (both personal and professional) can come true if you step out of your comfort zone. To quote Norman Vincent Peale, “Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you’ll land amongst the stars.” Take a chance. You never know what fabulousness can manifest from the action of moving towards your dreams.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoGeminiMarch will give you the wind beneath your wings. When Mars links up with your Sun on March 3, you’ll have the gusto and desire to take charge of your life. No task will be left undone and no sentiment will go unexpressed. This newly found desirous attitude will be of assistance during the new moon on March 13, when an amazing professional opportunity presents itself. When Mercury enters Pisces on March 15, you’ll speak up at work and make moves toward attaining your desires. Discuss a promotion or a raise. Chances are, your boss will be open to hearing you out and offer you a lucrative project to work on to prove your case. Use the positive energy from the Venus Star Point on March 26 and the full moon on March 28 to show off your creative skills. This will totally prove your value and worth at work.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoCancerFinding balance between your personal and professional endeavors has been challenging lately. The new moon on the 13th is offering you a moment to reflect and decide how you want to move forward. The issue is that you thoroughly enjoy working hard and being active in your home life. But, something’s gotta give to allow you to be present in both areas. The Venus Star Point that occurs on March 26, which is followed by the full moon on March 28, is offering you an opportunity to find the equilibrium that you need. You will have to give up a few work projects to have peace of mind and calmness in your life. And you will have to sacrifice a few personal and sacred moments to have the work life that you want. The most important thing is to move forward and find a mix that works best for you.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoLeoNo one knows more than you that thoughts have power, Leo. They have the ability to become things that are greater than the initial idea. This month, you’re leaning into your fierce nature. This will push you to put your money where your mouth is and give an idea that’s been lingering in your mind for some time all of your energy. If you initiate the project on the 3rd, when Mars enters Gemini, then you’ll have the stamina to see this endeavor fully through. The only caveat is that you’ll have to be open to different ways and proposals to get your plans off the ground. Don’t be close minded. Try to be especially flexible when hearing everyone’s feedback when the Sun enters Aries on March 20. Tapping into your intuition and embracing the ideas that work for you during the full moon on March 28 will lead you to success.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoVirgoRelationships require work to ensure that they can last. More than ever, you’re wanting to give your all to remedy existing issues — especially during the new moon on March 13 and when Mercury enters Pisces on March 15. There’s always give and take when it comes to the upkeep of any relationship — And you're really learning that during the Venus Star Point on March 26. In order to have an effective partnership, you’ll have to give up the need to control every aspect of the relationship and learn how to meet your partner halfway in every situation. The full moon on March 28 will set up the principle that you require respect and will return the sentiment. Being vulnerable with your SO or crush is something that you’ll have to work towards in the future. That’s the third part of being in a healthy and cooperative relationship.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoLibraCue the pop music and grab a hairbrush because it’s time to give your friendships a makeover. You’re trying to comb out all of the tangles and knots that have become issues with your squad during the new moon on March 13. Undoing problems that occurred during Mercury’s moonwalk last month will take a lot of effort. You’ll start to see matters get better and lighter after Mercury leaves its post-retrograde zone on the 13th. As you enter Aries season on March 20, you’re wanting to start fresh with your crew. This will lead you towards creating a healthier relationship with them during the Venus Star Point on March 26. Make sure that you don’t make the same mistakes twice or allow them to. Hold yourself and friends accountable during the full moon on March 28 to craft a stronger foundation in which both of your needs are met.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoScorpioYou’ve been able to keep your head above water, but this month you may take a dive into the deep end of the ocean. When Mars flows into Gemini on March 3, you’ll see a shift in your emotions. Words will become powerful and potent. It’s important to say what you mean, and to be as direct as possible. The reason you’re being concise with others is because you’re in the mood to become more intimate with them. The Pisces new moon on March 13 will allow you to fall down the rabbit hole and get lost in the rapture. Although this sentiment seems intoxicating and freeing, it’s not reality. Try to keep your head above water during the full moon on March 28. Don’t jump in head first, even though you’ll want to embrace your impulsive sentiments when it comes to investments and romantic desires.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoSagittariusThis month will make your head spin, Sag! Mars’s entrance into the relationship sector of your chart on March 3 will shake up dynamics and create a whole lotta drama with others. You’re asserting your needs and speaking up, which will totally ruffle a few feathers (because no one likes to be told the truth about their behaviors and actions). The new moon on March 13 and Mercury’s leap into Pisces on March 15 will change your core beliefs and foundation. Issues will come up from situations or relationships that have cracks in them. The lesson is to heal and mend such affairs for the better. You’ll be willing to take a leap of faith and repair the past during the Venus Star Point on March 26. The full moon on March 28 will inspire you to let go of old resentments and move on to a better place with others.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoCapricornYou may find that you’re busier than ever this month. Mars’s exuberant walk into Gemini on March 3 will make your iCal almost overloaded. It will be hard to schedule “you” time, which means that you’ll have to be intentional about giving yourself some R & R in between activities. The new moon on March 13 doesn’t really help you unwind, as you’re more in demand than you were before. When the Sun in Aries lights up the personal sector of your chart on March 20, you will find that your mind and body is beyond exhausted and in need of rest. The Venus Star Point which occurs on March 26 pushes you to slow down and have an easy weekend at home (preferably watching Netflix in bed). The full moon on March 28 urges you to find balance in life after working super hard all month.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoAquariusYour relationship with money has been up and down for the past few years. This month, you’re trying to wrap your head around your finances and gain clarity in implementing a budget that works for you. You will want to buy frivolous items on March 3, when Mars enters fellow air sign Gemini. Take a chance and buy a scratch-off ticket. But time it right: You may win big if you purchase it during the new moon on March 13. You can step up your financial game on March 15 (when Mercury enters Pisces) by talking about your issues and desire for structure with an advisor or a trusted friend who works in finance. You won’t take action and implement their advice into your life until the Venus Star Point on March 26. Luckily, March 28’s full moon brings a new philosophy towards your money habits — if you’re willing to make the necessary changes.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoPiscesSetting boundaries is important. However, they are hard to maintain. Living with the sentiment of “what’s yours is yours and what’s theirs is theirs” rarely works out, especially when you’re dealing with the delicacy of interpersonal relationships. The time to make the shift with others will happen when Mars enters Gemini on March 3. You may be protective of your limits and respectful of others, which will create better structures in relationships. Be mindful of your needs during the new moon on March 13. Decide how much you want and can give to those you care about. Make sure that you don’t overextend yourself or give too much of your loving cup away. Maintain a goblet brimming with positivity during the Venus Star Point on March 26 and full moon on March 28. Then, you can share your love with everyone freely without depleting your energy.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoLike what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Obsessed With Astrology? Thank TikTok — & COVIDHow Black Women Can Win in 2021, Per AstrologyWhy Some Astrologers Don’t Believe In Zodiac Cusps