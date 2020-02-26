Watch Bernie Sanders pull a dozen faces as Elizabeth Warren compares their health care plans

In her response to why she would make a better president than Democratic frontrunner Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) during Tuesday night's debate in South Carolina, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) compared their plans to expand Medicare-style health care to all Americans. Sanders let his body do the disagreeing, and if this whole president thing doesn't work out, his face has enough expressiveness to anchor, say, an HBO show about a curmudgeonly old man who frequently throws up his hands at the world.









Bernie’s face went through about six different emotions in 18 seconds of Warren’s narration. pic.twitter.com/UOotDmMBs0 — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) February 26, 2020

Here's Warren's full answer on why plans and legislative strategy matter, with her face included.









WARREN: Bernie and I both want to see universal health care … I dug in, did the work — and Bernie’s team trashed me for it. pic.twitter.com/bWE7RMFBbS — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) February 26, 2020

