Watch Biden arrive at the White House for the 1st time as president
President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office Wednesday, marking the end of former President Donald Trump's term. After the inauguration ceremony, Biden and Harris embarked on a short parade around the Capitol Hill area that ended at the White House. That's where Biden and his family got to step inside for the first time since Biden was vice president four years ago.
President Biden and @DrBiden arrive at the White House. https://t.co/xvklJYaA5z#InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/6DGb7JjWC5
— CSPAN (@cspan) January 20, 2021
Shortly after Biden's arrival, Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff made it to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. The vice president has a set of offices in the building next to the White House, but lives in a house on the grounds of the Naval Observatory about two miles northwest.
WATCH: Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, after being sworn in today as the first Black, female and South Asian VP in U.S. history. https://t.co/6hMTteTAC3 pic.twitter.com/N6LOjZt4Qz
— CNBC (@CNBC) January 20, 2021
The White House got a thorough cleaning after the Trump administration departed Wednesday morning. Biden administration members will be required to wear masks once they start working, unlike Trump's staff.
