Watch Biden, Harris call George Floyd's family after Chauvin verdict

Tim O'Donnell
·1 min read
Not long after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty Tuesday of murdering George Floyd last May, President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris hopped on the phone with Floyd's family. The video of the conversation was posted to Twitter by civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Floyd's family.

During the call, Biden and Harris celebrated the verdict, but the president said he is aiming "to get a lot more done" in regards to police reform. "Hopefully this is the momentum for the George Floyd Justice and Policing Act to get passed and have you sign," Crump said to Biden, who replied, "You got it, pal. That and a lot more."

"We really do believe that with your leadership," Harris said to the Floyd family, "and the president that we have in the White House that we're going to make something good come out of this tragedy."

Biden then jumped back in with a promise. "You better all get ready, because when we do it, we're gonna put you on Air Force One and get you here," he said. "I guarantee it." Watch the full clip below.

