WATCH: Biden interrupted by climate protester, tells heckler that he will meet him 'immediately after' speech

President Biden was briefly interrupted by a climate protester Thursday in Arizona, agreeing to meet with the protester after his speech to discuss climate change if he would "shush up."

The climate protester was pressuring the president to declare a national emergency on the climate crisis, which would unlock sweeping new federal regulations and funds to combat the climate emergency.

"Why have you yet to declare a climate emergency?" the protester yelled, interrupting the president's remarks about protecting democracy and honoring the late Sen. John McCain at Tempe Center for the Arts in Tempe. "Hundreds of Arizonans have died."

President Biden delivers remarks on democracy, while honoring the legacy of late U.S. Sen. John McCain, at the Tempe Center for the Arts in Tempe, Arizona, on Thursday.

A heckler is pulled out of the event Thursday as President Biden delivers remarks on strengthening democracy, while honoring the legacy of late U.S. Sen. John McCain, at the Tempe Center for the Arts in Tempe, Arizona.

While some in the crowd shushed and booed the interrupting protester, Biden responded with a calming hand gesture before telling the protesters that he would meet up with them "immediately after this" if they "shush up."

"If you shush up, I'll meet with you immediately after this," the president said to resounding applause from the crowd.

President Biden was interrupted by an alleged climate protester while delivering a speech in Arizona on Thursday.

The climate protester interrupted Biden's remarks, calling for the president to declare a climate emergency.

Biden continued his remarks, saying, "Democracy is never easy, as we just demonstrated."

Photos from the event show the male heckler being removed from the Tempe Center for the Arts.





