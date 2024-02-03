Watch: Biden responds after drone attack kills three Black Army reservists

The Rev. Al Sharpton tells “The Hill with April Ryan” that he is concerned for military service members deployed to the Middle East.

On this week’s edition of “The Hill with April Ryan,” theGrio’s Washington Bureau Chief and White House Correspondent, April D. Ryan, discusses the federal investigation into U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., and her use of campaign funds to pay her now husband who served as her personal security. It is not against the federal election law to use campaign money for security, and the two-term congresswoman denies any wrongdoing. In international news, three Black U.S. Army reservists are dead following a deadly drone attack in Jordan. President Joe Biden vows to respond to the deadly drone attack at the hands of an Iran-backed group. Following the tragedy, the Rev. Al Sharpton expressed concern for military service members while deployed in the Middle East. “The Hill” also dives into immigration and the U.S.-Mexico border, which continues to hurt President Biden’s poll numbers. And in Georgia, State Representative Carl Gilliard discusses a bill being pushed by Democrats to create a task force to study reparations in the Peach State.

