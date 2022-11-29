Watch Biden rush back onstage to grab the microphone and tell a Michigan crowd that the US men's soccer team beat Iran

President Joe Biden speaks about manufacturing jobs and the economy at SK Siltron CSS, a computer chip factory in Bay City, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

President Joe Biden celebrated the US men's soccer team's Tuesday win in Michigan.

The president rushed back onstage after concluding remarks to announce the team's triumph.

"USA, USA, that's a big game, man!" Biden said, as the crowd briefly chanted "USA."

President Joe Biden rushed back to the podium after delivering economic remarks in Michigan on Tuesday to congratulate the US men's national soccer team on securing a pivotal win against Iran to advance to the World Cup knockout stage.

The president was in Bay City, Michigan, this week to discuss his administration's economic plans when the US men's soccer team won a hard-fought 1-0 match against Iran. Biden had already left the stage and appeared to be mingling among press and officials when he made a beeline back to the podium, video shows.

Grabbing the microphone, Biden relayed the final score of the match, pumping his fist in the air to cheers and applause from the crowd.

"USA, USA, that's a big game, man!" Biden said, as the crowd briefly chanted "USA."

"When I spoke to the coach and players I said 'you can do this.' They went 'ehh.' They did it," he said. "God love 'em. Anyway, just thought you might want to hear."

After his announcement, the president once again left the stage.

The US team's victory in the key match marks the first time the team will play in the knockout rounds of a World Cup in eight years. The win was, however, slightly dampened by several injuries to key players throughout the match.

Read the original article on Insider