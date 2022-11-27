Watch Biden’s Short and Not-So Sweet Reaction to Trump\'s Meeting With White Supremacist Nick Fuentes
Biden reacts to Trump meeting with Nick Fuentes
Former President Trump is under fire for having dinner with Nick Fuentes, a known white supremacist and Holocaust denier, who Trump says was rapper Ye's formerly known as Kanye West, guest. Chuck Rocha, Rina Shah and Toluse Olurunnipa unpack the controversy.
I think the biggest change in the institution is how confrontational Republicans have become," Hoyer recently told The Washington Post.
Newsom "told everyone in the White House" ranging "from the chief of staff to the first lady" about his 2024 decision, according to Politico.
Lake, a former television journalist, was edged out by Arizona Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in the gubernatorial election 50.3%-49.7%.
The plane was bound from Houston to Columbus when it was diverted to Little Rock.
Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams says he is still feeling the impact of the “Trump hangover,” nearly two years out from his stint in the Trump administration. “People still are afraid to touch anything that is associated with Trump,” Adams told The Washington Post in an interview published Friday. Adams, who served as surgeon general…
Oklahoma State Senator Nathan Dahm of Broken Arrow has filed legislation that would require Oklahoma students to read or hear Thanksgiving proclamations throughout history.
The MyPillow CEO would make a great RNC chair "given his demonstrated willingness to throw millions of dollars at anything regardless of rationality," one user wrote
"The fear is ... not only would he lose the general election, he would take GOP candidates down with him," said the former national security adviser.
When I saw Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” at the Toronto Film Festival in September, I absolutely loved it. And while I never expected the film to be some breakout smash, my hope for it — and my cautiously optimistic prediction — is that it would find a hook into the culture. I assumed that a drama […]
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud posted decent numbers the two times he played Michigan, but knows the bottom line is he's 0-2 vs. the Wolverines.
Twitter's ban on then President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters was a "grave mistake" that had to be corrected, Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Friday, although he also stated that incitement to violence would continue to be prohibited on Twitter. "Deplatforming a sitting President undermined public trust in Twitter for half of America."
Baby boomers and Gen X'ers: "No one wants to work anymore."View Entire Post ›
A leaked FSO memo warned of enemies with "hypnotic abilities" and "computer psycho-viruses" that can infect officers' minds, The Insider reported.
Cosmetic doctor Eric Salata has been accused of sexually assaulting multiple victims who were under anesthesia at his Naples, Florida, medical spa location.
Minnesota cannabis advocates have waited years for this moment: Democrats who support legalizing marijuana now control the governor's office and the state Legislature, and they are signaling they could act on the issue next year. The state's medical cannabis manufacturers, hemp-product retailers and industry groups are poised to have an influential say in the creation of a recreational ...
Ana Navarro is opening up about her experience with Covid as she reveals she tested positive for the virus ahead of Thanksgiving Day. The View cohost was absent from the ABC talk show starting Monday, Nov. 21 and Navarro is sharing why. “It’s been a hell of a week. COVID got me again. Tested positive […]
Democratic Senator Ed Markey says Congress must "pass laws that put user safety over the whims of billionaires."
Top European officials expressed frustration and outrage toward President Joe Biden's green energy policies amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Weaker company earnings, higher bond yields, and overseas headwinds threaten to weigh on US stocks, Bhanu Baweja said.