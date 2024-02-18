Watch our Black History Month special presentation ‘Rooted in Progress’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Join News Channel 8 in celebrating Black History Month by watching our special, “Rooted in Progress,” which honors the contributions and sacrifices of Tampa Bay’s Black residents.

The hour-long special, presented by WFLA’s Deanne King, tells the stories of Tampa Bay’s past present and future, and residents continuous fight for equality.

‘I told them there were graves’: Clearwater resident uncovers grave injustice of forgotten Black cemeteries

King hosted a panel discussion featuring prominent Tampa Bay voices, including Yvette Lewis, Chloe Coney, Terri Lipsey-Scott, David Christian, Tishuana Wilson, Rep. Fentrice Driskill, Chief Anthony Holloway, Councilmember Luis Viera, Dr. Lisa J. Martin, Henry Shake Washington, Councilwoman Deborah Figgs-Sanders and Commissioner Gwen Myers.

If you missed the special, you can watch it in the video player above or on Feb. 25 at 11 p.m. on The CW Tampa Bay.

