Watch out for black ice! What's next for Knoxville roads and highways as temperatures drop

Knox County and Knoxville crews on Jan. 19 were working to clear roads of more snow and ice while also treating them with salt ahead of low temperatures near the single digits this weekend. Main thoroughfares, connector roads and access to hospitals remained the priorities. But what’s the plan for neighborhood and secondary roads?

“Crews will be working 24/7, today and (through) weekend,” city spokesperson Eric Vreeland told Knox News on Jan. 19.

There are 500 lane miles (a measure that accounts for the number of lanes) of high-priority roads and bridges in the city that need to be plowed, and then neighborhood and residential roads will be addressed. Priority roads must be plowed first to get into neighborhoods, noted Kristin Farley, director of city communications.

“Roads aren't just salted and plowed one time and they're done,” Vreeland said. “They require treatment after treatment after treatment due to new accumulation, low temps, refreezing.”

Black ice is a concern for the next few days as lows are forecast to be below freezing through Jan. 23, according to the National Weather Service. Salt becomes less effective on roads as temperatures drop. And it could get as low as 5 degrees the night of Jan. 21, with wind chills causing subzero temperatures.

“Unfortunately, it takes time for salt to do the job,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said in a weekly address Jan. 19. “The best scenario is the sun comes out and temperatures moderate. … The good news is temperatures are a lot warmer next week." He advised motorists to be careful.

Knox County Engineering and Public Works crews were out Jan. 19 brining and plowing portions of Washington Pike, West Emory, and Millertown Pike. The crews had an early morning start clearing roads following an overnight wave of freezing rain and accumulating ice.

County crews were following a similar plan and were prepared to head back out over the weekend to treat refreezing roads as extreme cold roll in.

“Residential and side streets are still icy and slick as a result of a new round of precipitation,” the Knoxville Police Department warned Jan. 19 on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Knoxville officials asked people to stay home for now. If you must go out, allow extra time, be careful and take it slow, the KPD advised.

“If you're planning on hitting the road today, please make sure that you have a clear, unobstructed view through your windshield and try to remove as much snow and ice as possible before doing so. Accumulated ice and snow debris can create additional hazards for other motorists,” KPD shared on X.

“Some roads are good, and some have slick spots,” University of Tennessee at Knoxville police noted on X.

Highways were looking OK, but black ice is possible

East Tennessee highways were drivable, Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman Mark Nagi told Knox News on Jan. 19. But at least 10 commercial trucks were reported off the roads in the East Tennessee region, and black ice could pose an issue, especially as temps plunge overnight.

“I think people are heeding the warnings and if they can stay off the roadways that’s the best course of action as our crews are treating the roads across the state," Nagi said. “The sun will help a little bit, but we’re probably a couple of days away from having a serious thaw.”

Devarrick Turner is a trending news reporter. Email devarrick.turner@knoxnews.com. On X, formerly known as Twitter @dturner1208.

Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville, Knox County roads could see black ice as temperatures drop