Watch the boats celebrate in the Suez Canal by honking their horns as the Ever Given container ship is finally freed

Mary Meisenzahl
·2 min read
ever given suez canal
Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship, was wedged across the Suez Canal and blocking traffic in the vital waterway on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Photo by Samuel Mohsen/picture alliance via Getty Images

  • The Ever Given container ship was freed after nearly a week.

  • Videos show boats honking in celebration that the massive boat was finally dislodged.

  • The ship blocked traffic in the Suez Canal after becoming stuck.

Sounds of celebration could be heard along the Suez Canal on Monday as nearby boats honked their horns to mark the occasion of the Ever Given container ship being freed after blocking traffic for nearly a week.

Videos posted to social media show the boats in the canal honking their horns as the container ship began to move after days of being stuck in the narrow shipping lane.

Tugboats were finally able to pull the 22,000 ton ship from the back of the canal, where it had been stuck since March 23. They will continue to pull the ship to The Great Bitter Lake for Inspection.

The Ever Given blocked the Suez Canal, one of the busiest waterways on Earth, last Tuesday. On Saturday, tugboats made some progress after thousands of tons of sand were dredged by workers along the canal. Fourteen tugboats were able to move the massive ship 30 degrees, although they were unable to fully free the Ever Given.

Even that progress was enough to get all the boats honking in celebration, a precursor to ultimately freeing the ship.

Officials have not yet said when regular traffic will resume in the canal. At least 367 vessels are waiting to pass, and it could take up to 10 days to clear the backlog, according to the Associated Press.

