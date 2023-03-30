WATCH: Body cam footage shows officer-involved shooting of domestic violence suspect in Colorado Springs

Mar. 29—An officer-involved shooting in the early hours of March 13 left a man injured with gunshot wounds after officers responded to a residence for reports of a domestic disturbance.

Jose Aponte, 52, was shot three times after refusing to comply with officer commands and allegedly raising what is believed to be a metal flashlight as he hid from police in a crawl space, according to a video briefing with body cam footage from the Colorado Springs Police Department.

A 911 call on March 12 around 5:30 p.m. reported that Aponte was in a residence in the 1000 block of North Foote Avenue, but he was not allowed to be there due to a restraining order, police said.

Police arrived at the residence over four hours later around 9:51 p.m. after a second 911 call from the same caller reported screaming and a man raising his fist at a woman in the home. There were no available officers to respond after the first call, according to Cmdr. Tish Oleszewski with CSPD's Gold Hill Division.

Officers conducted a search of the home for Aponte, who had four active warrants, including one felony arrest warrant, police said. They did not find him, but a woman at the residence said he was still there and hiding. On a second search of the home, officers entered a crawl space where Officer Pierre Gutierrez found Aponte hiding under bags and boxes.

"Let me see your hands," Gutierrez and other officers shouted to Aponte, who responded by allegedly placing his hands behind a trash bag.

Oleszewski said officers deployed tasers twice, which were ineffective after being blocked by the trash bag. Aponte raised his hand from behind the bag holding a "metal object," later determined to be a metal flashlight found where the encounter occurred, police said.

Gutierrez allegedly fired his weapon three times, striking and injuring Aponte, according to police. Officers reportedly rendered medical aid until emergency medical personnel responded and transported Aponte to the hospital.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

"Once completed, the investigation will be sent to the 4th Judicial District, District Attorney's Office for a determination on whether the officer's use of force complied with Colorado law," Oleszewski said.

