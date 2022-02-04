Watch the body cam videos of fatal police shooting with Raleigh officers on Beltline

The Raleigh Police Department released 16 videos Friday that show an officer fatally shooting a man on the side of Interstate 440 last month.

The footage shows five officers responding to a crash 43-year-old Daniel Turcios and his family were involved in on the afternoon of Jan. 11 on the side of the Raleigh Beltline. Turcios died following the shooting.

Raleigh police had petitioned for the release of the videos, as is required by state law when seeking to share law enforcement video with the public.

Superior Court Judge G. Bryan Collins Jr., in Wake County, approved the release of the videos with minor redactions, blurring graphic images of Turcios’ injuries, the face of a child present in the video and muting portions that show witnesses giving their personal information to officers.

Raleigh police released a compilation of videos to show the events as well as videos for the five officers who responded — 3 apiece showing body camera, dash camera and panoramic camera — for a total of 16 videos.

