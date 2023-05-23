WATCH: Body camera footage shows officers respond to deadly DMAX shooting

Newly released body camera footage shows the moments officers arrived on the scene of a deadly shooting at DMAX in Moraine Thursday.

In the footage, you can hear an officer call out to dispatchers and other officers what he sees as he gets closer to the property.

“There is chaos out back, chaos out back,” he said, “Got a couple hundred employees running out of the building.”

One officer gets out of his cruiser and starts running toward the plant with his gun drawn.

Once officers get to security checkpoints, officers hit a roadblock at the turnstiles employees use to enter the plant.

“I don’t know how to get in the building. Hey, somebody let me in,” an officer said.

All body camera footage released cuts off once officers get into the facility.

Moraine Police and Fire were dispatched to the DMAX plant on Dryden Road just before 9 p.m. on reports of an active shooter on its premises, according to Sgt. Andrew Parish with the police department.

The first responding officers quickly located and identified a male suspect outside of the facility, Parish said. The suspect had suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head and required emergency medical treatment but was “alert and conscious.”

Two men were found injured inside the facility.

One man, identified as 28-year-old Jeffrey James Allen III of Dayton, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The other man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Parish, investigators have also determined that the suspect and Allen were involved in a “domestic-related feud” over another female employee and that the suspect shot Allen during an altercation inside the facility.

The man who suffered non-life-threatening injuries was not believed to be involved in the domestic dispute.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect, but said he remains in critical condition.

Operations at the facility were suspended until Monday.