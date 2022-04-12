WATCH: Body camera video shows beating that led to officer’s arrest

Action News Jax obtained newly released body camera video that shows the beating that led to the arrest of a Jacksonville police officer.

The video shows the moment former officer Matthew Alimurung hit a suspect in the head repeatedly with his taser in March of 2020.

Alimurung was arrested in Nov. 2020 and charged with battery and false report of a commission of a crime.

He was later found guilty in 2021 and was sentenced to a year of house arrest and one day in jail.

Alimurung also had to surrender his Florida law enforcement certification.

