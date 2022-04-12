WATCH: Body camera video shows beating that led to officer’s arrest

ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax obtained newly released body camera video that shows the beating that led to the arrest of a Jacksonville police officer.

The video shows the moment former officer Matthew Alimurung hit a suspect in the head repeatedly with his taser in March of 2020.

Alimurung was arrested in Nov. 2020 and charged with battery and false report of a commission of a crime.

He was later found guilty in 2021 and was sentenced to a year of house arrest and one day in jail.

Alimurung also had to surrender his Florida law enforcement certification.

