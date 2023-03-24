WATCH: Body, cruiser cam video shows arrest of Katelyn Markham’s fiancé for her murder

Forest Park Police have released the body and cruiser camera video showing the arrest of the man accused of killing Katelyn Markham.

John Carter, Markham’s fiancé at the time of her disappearance in August 2011, was arrested Wednesday.

New video obtained by our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati showed Carter in handcuffs being patted down by police. He’s then put in the back seat of a police cruiser.

Carter, 34, was indicted on two counts of murder earlier this month, according to court documents that were unsealed Thursday.

Carter is scheduled to appear in Butler County Common Pleas Court Monday at 10:30 a.m. for his arraignment, the Butler County Clerk’s Office confirmed.

Carter is accused of killing Markham “on or about August 13, 2011 through August 14, 2011.”

Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser told the I-Team’s John Bedell Thursday that there wasn’t a firearm alleged to have been used in the case, so the charges don’t include firearm specifications.

Carter’s arrest came a little over a month after Jonathan Palmerton — a close friend of Carter — was arrested at his Fairfield home and charged with perjury in connection with the investigation into Markham’s disappearance.

Markham was 22 years old when she was last seen in August 2011. Carter was the one to call 911 to report her missing.

Her remains were found in 2013 in Cedar Grove, Indiana.

Carter remains booked in the Butler County Jail.