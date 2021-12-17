Watch bodycam video of how a 12-year-old Palmetto student was arrested over cellphone

A seventh-grader at Palm View K-8 School was arrested last September over an incident that began over a video recording she made with her cellphone.

The 12-year-old girl had recorded part of a fight in the school’s courtyard on Sept. 22. After staff broke up the fight, they demanded she give up her phone and wanted the video deleted.

A Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputy, who works on the campus as a school resource officer, captured how the staff’s determination in getting the video deleted ultimately led to the girl’s arrest.