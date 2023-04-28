WATCH: Bodycam video shows APD arresting suspect involved in skate park shooting
The Atlanta Police Department posted bodycam footage of officers arresting the suspect involved in a shooting spree at a skate park.
The video shows APD arresting 23-year-old Brandon Carlos Qintero.
On Tuesday, officers were called out to a person shot call at 830 Willoughby Way NE. Minutes later, officers responded to another person shot call, this time near North Ave. and Moreland Ave.
A 15-year-old was shot at the skate park near Old Fourth Ward. The other victim, a 50-year-old man, was shot at the intersection of North Ave. NE & Moreland Ave. NE.
Qintero was found and arrested at a building on Moreland Ave.
Police said Qintero was seen entering a business along Moreland Avenue. Then, additional officers were called to the area. Qintero was arrested as he was leaving the building through the back door.
Police said they recovered two firearms from him.
According to APD, Qintero is facing Felony Aggravated Assault x7 and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.
FULL VIDEO: