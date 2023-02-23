WATCH: Bodycam video shows arrest of suspected gunman in Orange County shootings

The Orange County Sheriff's Office released body camera video of deputies arresting the suspect, 19-year-old Keith Moses, shortly after he reportedly went on a shooting spree in Pine Hills on Wednesday, shooting five people, and killing three of them. With guns drawn, deputies can be seen in the video telling the suspect to get on the ground, as Moses is heard frantically yelling, "They killing me" and "I can't breathe." (Video courtesy: Orange County Sheriff's Office)
Newly-released bodycam video shows the moment Orange County deputies located Keith Marvin Moses, the man accused of killing 3 people, including a Orlando news reporter, a 9-year-old girl, and a 38-year-old woman. In the video, deputies remark that a gun found in Moses' pants was "still hot."
STORY: A 19-year-old suspect, arrested shortly after the shooting of the journalists, is also accused of fatally shooting a nine-year-old girl and a woman in her 20s, Orange County Sheriff John Mina told a news briefing. Mina added that the suspect, identified as Keith Melvin Moses and who has a lengthy arrest record, faces charges as well for wounding the girl's mother. The two journalists shot in Pine Hills, a suburb of Orlando, were a reporter and a photographer for central Florida cable TV outlet Spectrum News 13, which is owned by Charter Communications.According to Mina, the attack on them late afternoon took place close to the time the girl and her mother were shot, inside their home nearby, while the woman in her 20s was shot in a vehicle hours earlier. Mina said no motive had been determined for any of the shootings, but said Moses was believed to be an acquaintance of the first victim.The sheriff said he did not know whether the two newsmen were targeted because they were journalists or why the suspect entered the home of the woman and her nine-year-old daughter.
