WATCH: Bodycam video shows arrest of suspected gunman in Orange County shootings

Orange County deputies released body camera footage showing the moment they arrested the man they said shot five people in three different shootings in Pine Hills on Wednesday.

Deputies said they found Keith Moses, 19, in the same neighborhood where he shot and killed three people, including a 9-year-old girl and a TV reporter, and injured two others.

“Get on the ground now! Get on your face!” deputies are heard yelling when they encounter Moses.

In the video, Moses is heard yelling “Let me go,” and “They’re killing me.”

Timeline: TV reporter, girl & woman killed in Orange County shootings

The video shows a deputy use a knife to cut Moses’ pants to get to a gun. They said it was still warm when they got it out of his pants leg.

Deputies said Moses killed Nathacha Augustin, 38, Wednesday morning, and T’yonna Major, 9, and Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons, 24, Wednesday afternoon.

LIVE UPDATES: Mass shooting suspect is known gang member; fought with detectives during questioning

There is a large deputy presence in Orange County after a report of multiple people shot in Pine Hills.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Wednesday evening that a shooting in the Pine Hills neighborhood left two people killed and two others critically injured.

There is a large deputy presence in Orange County after a report of multiple people shot in Pine Hills.

Multiple people have been shot in Pine Hills near Orlando.

There is a large deputy presence in Orange County after a report of multiple people shot in Pine Hills.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday afternoon that multiple people have been shot on Hialeah Street in the Pine Hills community.

There is a large deputy presence in Orange County after a report of multiple people shot in Pine Hills.

Keith Melvin Moses, 19, is accused in a string of shootings in Orange County.

There is a large deputy presence in Orange County after a report of multiple people shot in Pine Hills.

There is a large deputy presence in Orange County after a report of multiple people shot in Pine Hills.

Multiple people shot at same scene of deadly shooting earlier today in Pine Hills.

There is a large deputy presence in Orange County after a report of multiple people shot in Pine Hills.

Keith Melvin Moses, 19, is accused of a string of shootings in Orange County.

Deputies say an Orange County man shot five people in Pine Hills on Wednesday, killing three of them, including a 9-year-old girl and a TV news reporter.

Dylan Lyons, 24, was identified as one of the five victims in the Pine Hills mass shooting.

Dylan Lyons with the Channel 9 staff.

T'Yonna Major

Dylan Lyons interned with WFTV Channel 9.

TV journalist Dylan Lyons, 24, poses for a photo with his girlfriend, left, and mom at the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists awards ceremony on May 7, 2022 in Orlando, Fla. Lyons, a journalist with Spectrum 13 News in Orlando, was shot and killed Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, while covering a story about a murdered woman. (Jonathan Galen via AP)

Dylan Lyons interned with WFTV Channel 9.

Dylan Lyons with Channel 9 anchor Greg Warmoth.

Spectrum News 13 in Orlando, Florida, identified Dylan Lyons as the TV journalist who died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, after he was shot while covering another deadly shooting in Pine Hills.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.