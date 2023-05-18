Watch: Bodycam video shows Fort Worth police return fire, kill man who shot at officers

A man shot and killed by Fort Worth police Saturday was hallucinating and fired multiple times at officers before they returned fire, killing him, according to 911 audio and video released by Fort Worth police Thursday.

The man’s wife told 911 operators that Daniel Gutierrez, 57, was hallucinating, “seeing people” and “keeps insisting he sees the devil,” according to 911 audio released by police. She told the dispatcher her husband had a handgun in his pocket.

When officer arrived at the house, Gutierrez’s wife ran to them, the video shows. As more officers arrived, police could hear gunshots from inside the house. On multiple occasions, Gutierrez fired bullets that passed near the officers on the scene, police said.

Police Chief Neil Noakes said in narration of the video released by the department that a trained crisis negotiator tried multiple times to convince Gutierrez to come out of the house and surrender but was unsuccessful. Officers surrounded the house as the man continued firing his gun. At one point, they fired tear gas into the house in an attempt to “distract him,” according to Noakes.

Gutierrez at one point stepped out of the home, fired at officers who were taking cover behind a police SUV, then went back inside, the video shows. The video does not show officers returning fire, with the exception of the tear gas, until Gutierrez stepped out of the home a second time, took a shooting stance and aimed his handgun at officers, Noakes said.

At that point, three officers fired their weapons, striking Gutierrez multiple times, according to Noakes.

Because Gutierrez was still in possession of a firearm, Noakes said officers made a plan to approach him safely and provide emergency first aid until MedStar medics arrived. Gutierrez was taken to a hospital, where he died Saturday around 9:20 p.m.

Police noted in the video that the shooting is still under investigation and that all evidence will be turned over to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office for presentation to a Tarrant County grand jury, per standard operating procedure for the police department.