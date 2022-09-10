Watch A Boosted 2020 Silverado Make Serious Power

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This might be the most powerful 2020 Chevy Silverado out there.

Not everyone agrees on whether forced induction or an all-motor setup is best on a vehicle. There are solid arguments on both sides of the issue. If you fall on the forced induction side, you might already be a ProCharger fan. The supercharger manufacturer has made quite the name for itself in the performance world with some impressive designs. It’s with great anticipation we check out this 2020 Chevrolet Silverado running the ProCharger D-1X kit.

Read more from Motorious here.

Fasterproms posted a video to YouTube showing the boosted Silverado on the dyno. Apparently it was quite the series of delays and frustrations getting the truck tuned correctly, including spark advance and fueling issues. There were also some problems with the dyno itself, but the wait was well worth it once they got everything figured out, since the shop believes this is the most powerful 2020 Silverado out there.

When all was said and done with this go-around the truck was making 675-horsepower on the dyno. Obviously, Fasterproms isn’t done tuning this Silverado, so expect that figure to go up. It’s worth noting this truck is running on methanol, so if you want to call that cheating go ahead. We can’t wait to see how this pickup turns out in the future.

ProCharger’s D series superchargers have been around for about 2 decades. During that time, they’ve been hailed as reliable and potent, a combination which often doesn’t go hand in hand. The new X generation of these centrifugal superchargers have been designed for improved efficiency and power. When combined with the new Silverado the result is pretty amazing.

image credit: YouTube

If you decide to watch the video, you get to see a tuned Cadillac CTS-V with a Whipple supercharger, cam, etc. On the dyno it makes 823-whp, which isn’t bad at all. Making some small tweaks to the tuning, Fasterproms was able to make some big gains, getting it close to 900-hp.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.