Watch Out, Bose: Apple's Over-Ear Headphones Could Hit in 2019

If you're an Apple fan yearning for something more substantial than AirPods, you’ll be pleased to hear about the recent resurgent rumours that Apple is planning to finally launch its over-ear headphones later this year.

Credit: The Apple PostAccording to a Bloomberg report that was primarily discussing Sonos’ plans to launch headphones, Apple is also reportedly launching its own headphones by late 2019. This news follows Bloomberg's original report about Apple's purported headphones in June 2018.

Rumblings about a potential new set of Apple headphones began in February 2018 thanks to a leaked note by KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, which then sparked off more speculation by enthusiasts and experts (leading to the above unofficial concept render). The only new thing about this most recent report is the updated timeline, which had previously suggested a release by the end of 2018.

Apple's Beats headphones brand already offers a variety of high-end over-ear models, such as the noise-cancelling Studio 3 Wireless. But these rumors show that Apple is not worried about competing with its own subsidiary, and could be looking to offer its own set that stands out in terms of functionality.

Bloomberg's report doesn't suggest what specs Apple's new headphones will feature, but it seems safe to expect the same W-series wireless chip from the AirPods as well as some sort of Siri functionality. The age and persistence of these rumours give the idea a little extra credence, so we're eager to see how Apple's cans can hold up against the likes of Bose (and soon, Sonos) if and when they arrive.