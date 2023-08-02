Watch: Boston policeman injures himself going down children's slide

The police officer lands with a bump after going down a children's slide

A video of a policeman being injured going down a slide in a children’s playground has gone viral.

The six-second clip shows the officer in full uniform as he shoots down a silver, metal slide on his stomach.

People can be heard laughing as he is spat out of the slide onto the ground at the newly renovated playground in Boston.

The officer, who appears to be middle aged, looks alarmed as he begins to get to his feet after being wiped out by the slide.

The playground entrance has signage indicating it’s designed for children aged 2-12.

Boston Police Department told the local media that the officer, who had been hurt in the incident, had used his personal insurance for care and did not charge the city.

They said the officer did not miss any work and is not facing any disciplinary action.

The short video has been watched millions of times on social media platform TikTok.

