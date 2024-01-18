Watch: Russia's most advanced tank destroyed by US Bradley fighting vehicle

Ukraine’s US-supplied Bradley infantry fighting vehicles disabled one of Russia’s most advanced tanks, peppering its armour with projectiles before it smashed into a tree.

Drone footage released by Ukraine’s 47th Mechanised Brigade claims to show the Russian T-90 coming under heavy fire from close range in the Donetsk town of Stepove.

The tank appeared to take multiple hits during the Ukrainian salvo, with each direct strike letting off a bright flash as it hit the Russian fighting machine’s armour.

Earlier footage of the clash appeared to show the T-90 losing control, its turret spinning in a frenzy, before hitting a tree.

A Ukrainian first person view (FPV) attack drone was then dispatched to finish off the tank and its crew eventually fled on foot.

It was later claimed that two of the fleeing crew were killed in action and a third captured by Ukrainian forces.

Rob Lee, a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, said the battle demonstrated that “infantry fighting vehicles can successfully engage and seriously damage modern main battle tanks”.

The T-90 is one of the newest and most advanced tanks being used by Russian forces in Ukraine.

Despite eventually being overwhelmed by the Bradley’s 25mm cannon fire, it displayed greater resilience than other Russian tanks that have been destroyed by Ukrainian forces.

Videos have been shared on social media showing the turrets of older Russian tanks being sent skywards after the ammunition stored in the hull exploded following a direct hit.

Mr Lee added: “That T-90M took 20 + 25mm rounds to its frontal armour and an FPV strike, and the entire crew survived.

“An IFV [infantry fighting vehicle] or APC [armoured personnel carrier] would not have been as lucky.”

The T-90’s survivability appears to match that of the British Challenge 2 and German Leopard 2 tanks which have been donated to Ukraine.

While both Nato-standard tanks have been disabled on the battlefield in Ukraine, Kyiv’s forces have not lost a single crew member in any attack.

Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, a former Challenger 2 commander, said the T-90 had likely succumbed to a Bradley because Russia still favours firepower and mobility over heavier, more protective armour.

“It shows just how vulnerable Russian tanks are because protection comes a distant third to firepower and mobility,” he said.

Mr de Bretton-Gordon also suggested the Russian tank could have come into difficulty because it was manned by an ill-prepared crew.

Russia has lost 6,147 tanks since the start of the war, according to estimates by Ukraine’s General Staff.

“They might be getting enough tanks back on track but they just can’t come up with the trained crews, which is proving a real problem for Russia,” Mr de Bretton-Gordon said.

American Bradleys were initially handed to Ukraine’s 47th Brigade, along with German Leopard 2 tanks, to spearhead the spring-summer counter-offensive last year.

The vehicles offered superior protection but became trapped in vast minefields, causing the offensive to largely fail. Around a third of the 50 donated by Washington were lost in the initial thrust.

While many were destroyed, the vehicles were credited with saving their crews’ lives in drone and artillery attacks, thanks to the Western armour fitted to them.

‘David versus Goliath’

Kyiv’s best-equipped brigade was eventually withdrawn from the fight in October to help defend the embattled Donetsk region town of Avdiivka, near to Steptove.

The Bradleys’ fight with the T-90 was billed as a “David versus Goliath” by Mr de Bretton-Gordon, one which should come as encouragement for the vehicles’ users now it has been battle tested against a Russian tank.

The American-made vehicles are known for their prowess in “hunter-killer” engagements with larger armoured machines.

In drone footage of the Stepove clash, its mobility is demonstrated as it continuously moves to dodge incoming fire while unloading a salvo with its primary M242 25mm automatic cannon weapon.

Meanwhile, the Russian tank stood largely still, taking continuous fire and failing to hit back with its own 125mm stabilised gun.

For even inexperienced war-fighters, an immobile tank, sometimes described as acting as a “pillbox”, is often an easy target.

Mr de Bretton-Gordon said the lack of movement from the Russian tank was likely down to its inexperienced crew becoming flustered under pressure.

