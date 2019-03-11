Watch a Bunch of People Save a $2 Million Supercar Stranded in the Snow

From Popular Mechanics

The Pagani Huarya has a starting price of over $2 million. Most owners wouldn't dare take their cars out in the rain, much less onto a frozen lake. The driver of this Huayra braved the elements, though, and for that we're proud. But things didn't turn out so well for him.

The International Concourse of Elegance happened last weekend in the small town of St. Moritz, Switzerland, and a bunch of awesome Italian supercars came out to play. Towards the end of the weekend, temperatures started to rise and the snow started to melt, making traversing the parking area difficult. This Huayra owner quickly got stranded, and it wasn't long before a group of people came to the owner's assistance.

After a few tries, the Huayra is eventually freed from its slushy trap, with no visible damage to the car. We suspect the same can't be said for the owner's pride, though.

('You Might Also Like',)