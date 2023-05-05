WATCH: Burglary suspect caught breaking into Butler County home

A 29-year-old Butler County man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he was caught breaking into a home.

The suspect, identified as Cody Wallen, of Hamilton, gained entry through a window to a home in the 4000 block of Windy Meadows Drive in Wayne Township, according to a spokesperson for the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The homeowners were alerted by a doorbell camera and contacted Butler County dispatch.

Ring doorbell footage released by the sheriff’s office shows deputies arrive on scene. After their arrival, Wallen can be seen fleeing on foot.

After a lengthy foot pursuit, Wallen was located hiding in a garage in the 4000 block of Wayne’s Trace Road. He was taken into custody after resisting arrest, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said Wallen was in possession of “thousands of various pills.”

Wallen was booked in the Butler County Jail and charged with burglary, breaking and entering, theft, and resisting arrest. He also had four outstanding warrants, two for breaking and entering and two for theft.

“If you plan to come into Butler County for this type of criminal behavior, beware because we will be waiting for you,” said Butler County Sherriff Richard K. Jones.



