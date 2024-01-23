How to watch Burgum's 2024 State of the State address

Jan. 22—DICKINSON — North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum will deliver the 2024 State of the State address from Dickinson State University on Tuesday morning.

You can watch along here as well as on the governor's website and YouTube page, starting at 11 a.m. The livestream will be embedded at the top of this page.

On Monday morning, Burgum announced he will not seek a third term in the upcoming election.

Talking points for the address have been announced

and will include a proposed $515 million tax relief package and various other state development initiatives.