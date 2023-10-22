How to watch, buy tickets for Charlotte FC’s MLS playoff debut vs. New York Red Bulls

Charlotte FC’s path to the Major League Soccer championship — however treacherous it may be — is official now.

MLS released its playoff schedule on Sunday evening, and No. 9-seeded Charlotte FC will travel to 8-seeded New York Red Bulls on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Fans can catch the game at Red Bull Arena in New York or watch it via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Charlotte squeaked into the playoffs for the first time in franchise history after notching a clutch 1-0 win on Saturday night against Leo Messi-led Inter Miami (and getting some help from teams across the league).

This is the first year of MLS’s new playoff format. Most consequential among the changes for Charlotte FC: The playoffs were expanded to nine teams in each conference — with the No. 8 and No. 9 seeds playing in a “wild card,” single elimination game before “Round One” commences.

The winner of Charlotte FC-RBNY will then play top-seeded Cincinnati in Round One, which is a best of three series (home-away-home) that guarantees at least one home game for all teams. That is to say: If Charlotte FC skates by New York Red Bulls, Bank of America Stadium will see a playoff game.

Tickets for the contest in Red Bull Arena (Harrison, N.J.) are being sold for as low as $35 before fees, per ticketmaster.com.

The MLS Cup final is set for Dec. 9 at 4 p.m.

For a full schedule of the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, visit the league’s website.