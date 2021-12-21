Watch: A bystander stopped a purse theft in Butler County

A video of a Butler County man stopping apurse thief has gone viral.

Deshawn Pressley has been given the Citizen's Award for stopping the man accused of robbery.

On Dec. 5, Pressley was at the Kroger on Oxford State Road in Lemon Township near Trenton. According to police records, he heard someone yell, "Stop that man!"

He saw the Derek Vaughn with a purse under his arm and took action, the record states. In surveillance footage, Pressley can be seen chasing the man and fighting with him to hold him until police arrived.

Vaughn was charged with robbery, a felony, and theft. He is being held at the Butler County jail on a $55,000 bond awaiting trial.

